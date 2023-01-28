UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Short Interest Update

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.05. 3,177,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $517.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

