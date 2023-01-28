UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,724,855,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after buying an additional 132,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,853. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.64. The company has a market cap of $457.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

