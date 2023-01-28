United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $52,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,456 shares of company stock valued at $455,261. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USLM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.52. 4,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.26 and a 200 day moving average of $121.92. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $154.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.