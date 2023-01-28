United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.90.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

