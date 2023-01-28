United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Down 66.0% in January

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 12,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $27.63.
About United Community Banks
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Community Banks (UCBIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.