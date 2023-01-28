United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Down 66.0% in January

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 12,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

