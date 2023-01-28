United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $713,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

