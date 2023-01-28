Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.92.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average of $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.