Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNP opened at $202.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

