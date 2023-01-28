Ultra (UOS) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $75.42 million and approximately $874,086.62 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,033.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00578142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00189132 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00043350 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003806 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25159317 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $931,998.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

