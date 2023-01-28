UFO Gaming (UFO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $45.97 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

