UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 705,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,867.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UCBJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UCB from €120.00 ($130.43) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. UCB has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

