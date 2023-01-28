Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

