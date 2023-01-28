U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at U-Haul

In related news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 599,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,292,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,960,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,324,985 shares of company stock worth $76,868,715 over the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in U-Haul by 85.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U-Haul Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. 227,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.95. U-Haul has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26). U-Haul had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that U-Haul will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U-Haul

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

