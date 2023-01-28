TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TSS Stock Performance

TSSI stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. TSS has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

About TSS

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

