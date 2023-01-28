Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

TFC stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

