Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

DCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Varley Holdings PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,673,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Tritium DCFC by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 355,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

