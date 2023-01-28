Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.76

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.76 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.99). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 80 ($0.99), with a volume of 62,156 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.69. The firm has a market cap of £108.48 million and a PE ratio of 1,594.00.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

Trifast Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Trifast’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

(Get Rating)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.