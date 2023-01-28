Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.