TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANNL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 52,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT alerts:

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.