Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,597.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

