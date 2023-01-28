Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.30-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.11 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.30-$10.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.61.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $225.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.20 and its 200-day moving average is $205.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

