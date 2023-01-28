Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.