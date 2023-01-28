Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $3,019,098.96 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 15th, Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Toast by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Toast by 215.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $853,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TOST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

