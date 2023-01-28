Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 588.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

TIOA remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Friday. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.14.

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tio Tech A

About Tio Tech A

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth about $2,457,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 708,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 221,665 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth $962,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

