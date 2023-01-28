Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 588.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tio Tech A Stock Performance
TIOA remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Friday. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.14.
Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Tio Tech A
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
