Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

NASDAQ TIRX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,610. Tian Ruixiang has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

