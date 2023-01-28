Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 615,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 3,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,859. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

