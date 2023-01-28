Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0296 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 88.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $24,446.26 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 73.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01610352 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $220.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

