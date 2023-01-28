Threshold (T) Trading Up 92.3% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 92.3% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $473.27 million and $258.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00217843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,133.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,482,744,221.516924 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05487307 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $363,022,390.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

