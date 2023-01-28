Threshold Price Up 99.1% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Threshold has a market cap of $478.86 million and approximately $205.08 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 99.1% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00217892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,076.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,482,744,221.516924 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05487307 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $363,022,390.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

