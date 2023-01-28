Thomas F. Shannon Sells 43,347 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 43,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $619,428.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,126.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bowlero stock remained flat at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.25. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 157.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $26,555,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 452.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $5,168,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth about $5,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

