Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 118,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.39.
Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $17.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
