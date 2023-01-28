Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 118,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $17.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

