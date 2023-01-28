ThetaDrop (TDROP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $281,765.36

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $53.75 million and approximately $281,765.36 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

