Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $630.00 at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $570.00 to $630.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.30.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $573.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $224.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $558.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.