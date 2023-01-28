The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.