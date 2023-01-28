The Sandbox Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003226 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $148.23 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.
