The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the December 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RTL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 485,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.39. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

About Necessity Retail REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.59%.

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.