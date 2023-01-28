The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 280,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $77,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67. The firm has a market cap of $324.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

