The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stake Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,539 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.36% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of HAIN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.