The Debt Box 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and $2.13 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for about $22.61 or 0.00097727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

