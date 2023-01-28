The Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 24th

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $74.69 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,299 shares of company stock worth $47,598,960 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

