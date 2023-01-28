The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $37.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after buying an additional 605,112 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $106,404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

