The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,026.84

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,026.84 ($12.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,076.67 ($13.33). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.06), with a volume of 59,860 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,027.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 997.94. The company has a market capitalization of £453.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,514.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.