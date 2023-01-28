The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,900 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 512,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Andersons Trading Down 2.4 %

ANDE traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 103,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,210. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80. Andersons has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Andersons

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Andersons by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,555,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,302,000 after purchasing an additional 112,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

