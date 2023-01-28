Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61. Thales has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $138.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thales Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THLEF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Further Reading

