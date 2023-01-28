Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$14.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.60 billion. Textron also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

TXT stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

