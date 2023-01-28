Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Tops $1,909.71

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Tether Gold has a market cap of $92.53 million and approximately $600,168.63 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,909.71 or 0.08293057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00399599 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,460.37 or 0.28047305 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00589036 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.