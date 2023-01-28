TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
TESS opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies
About TESSCO Technologies
Featured Stories
