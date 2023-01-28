TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESS opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

About TESSCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

