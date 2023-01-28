Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

See Also

