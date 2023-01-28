Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.60 million. Teradyne also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.63.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.