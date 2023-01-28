Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

