Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Temple & Webster Group Price Performance
Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.15.
About Temple & Webster Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temple & Webster Group (TPLWF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.